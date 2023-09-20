Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul: Biography, record, fights and more

Jake Paul, of Cleveland, Ohio, is a YouTuber-turned-boxer, and one of the most popular social media personalities in the world.
Paul won six consecutive fights to start his boxing career, but suffered the first defeat in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February. He then defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision on August 5.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 7-1, 4 KOs
DOB: Jan. 17, 1997
Age: 26
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 76 inches
Height: 6-foot-1
