          Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul: Biography, record, fights and more

          Jake Paul, above, returns to the ring to face former UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas. Chris Coduto/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 20, 2023, 09:55 AM ET

          Jake Paul, of Cleveland, Ohio, is a YouTuber-turned-boxer, and one of the most popular social media personalities in the world.

          Paul won six consecutive fights to start his boxing career, but suffered the first defeat in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February. He then defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision on August 5.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 7-1, 4 KOs
          DOB: Jan. 17, 1997
          Age: 26
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 76 inches
          Height: 6-foot-1

          Top Paul stories:

