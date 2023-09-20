Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul: Biography, record, fights and more

Jake Paul, of Cleveland, Ohio, is a YouTuber-turned-boxer, and one of the most popular social media personalities in the world.

Paul won six consecutive fights to start his boxing career, but suffered the first defeat in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February. He then defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision on August 5.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 7-1, 4 KOs

DOB: Jan. 17, 1997

Age: 26

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 76 inches

Height: 6-foot-1

Paul's fights and results Date Opponent Result 08/05/2023 Nate Diaz W, UD10 02/26/2023 Tommy Fury L, SD8 10/29/2022 Anderson Silva W, UD8 12/18/2021 Tyron Woodley W, KO6 08/29/2021 Tyron Woodley W, SD8 04/17/2021 Ben Askren W, TKO1 11/28/2020 Nate Robinson W, KO2 01/30/2020 Ali Eson Gib W, TKO1

