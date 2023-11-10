Naoya 'The Monster' Inoue: Biography, record, fights and more

Naoya Inoue is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Inoue, of Japan, has won titles in four different weight classes and held the undisputed bantamweight championship before moving up in weight. In his first fight in the new division, Inoue defeated Stephen Fulton by eighth-round TKO to win the WBC and WBO junior featherweight world titles
Inoue's career also includes victories over Nonito Donaire (twice), Paul Butler, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Jason Moloney, among others. His first victory over Donaire was selected as the 2019 ESPN fight of the year.
Next fight: Dec. 6 vs. Marlon tapales
Record: 25-0, 22 KOs
DOB: April 10, 1993
Age: 30
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 67 inches
Height: 5-foot-5
