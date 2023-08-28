The WBO has ordered undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano to have a mandatory title defense against Danila Ramos, the organization announced Monday, potentially lining up the next fight for ESPN's No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter.

Both Serrano and Ramos last fought earlier this month. Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KO) beat Heather Hardy by a unanimous decision in Dallas, and Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) defeated Brenda Karen Carabajal by split decision in Buenos Aires. If the fight gets made, it will be the sixth defense of the WBO title for Serrano.

Ramos, 38, has been in three "interim" title fights in her career -- losing a unanimous decision to Elhem Mekhaled for the WBC interim junior lightweight title in 2019, a split decision loss to Katharina Thanderz for the same belt later in 2019 and then defeating Carabajal for the "interim" WBO featherweight title earlier this month.

It's not clear why there's an interim title in the division since Serrano has been active since beating Hardy for the WBO title in 2019.

The WBO is giving the two sides 10 days to negotiate and come to a fight agreement before it gets sent to purse bid.