IBF flyweight champion Arely Mucino will make the first defense of her title against Gabriela Fundora on Oct. 21 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Mucino, ESPN's No. 2 flyweight, last fought in October when she beat Leonela Paola Yudica for the IBF title. Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KO) had been the WBO and WBC flyweight champion at points earlier in her career.

Her last loss came in 2015 by unanimous decision to Yessica Chavez. The 34-year-old Mucino, from Mexico, has won her past 11 fights.

Fundora, ESPN's No. 5 flyweight, has been one of ESPN's top prospects the past two years. The 21-year-old last fought in April, beating Maria Micheo Santizo by unanimous decision.

This will be the third fight this year and first title shot for Fundora (11-0, 4 KO), who is from California and is the younger sister of super middleweight Sebastian Fundora.