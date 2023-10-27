Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: How to watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV

WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury gets back in the ring for a non-title exhibition bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV).
Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), 35, of Manchester, England, is coming off two stoppage victories, a sixth-round TKO of Dillian Whyte in April 2022 and a 10th-round TKO of Derek Chisora in December 2022. Fury had been expected to face unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title, but when talks to finalize the bout collapsed in March, Fury set his sights on Ngannou. According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the match will be fought in a regulation boxing ring under boxing rules, including three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.
"He's going to be a very, very good fighting man," Fury said in a news conference to officially announce the fight on Sept. 7. "You can see that he's massive. He's in shape. He's going to be a real challenge. It's something different for me. I'm used to boxing boxers and boxing the head off of somebody. But fighting an MMA guy who comes in with a different style is going to be different."
Ngannou, 37, of Cameroon (he's now based in Las Vegas), won the UFC heavyweight championship with a victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021. He defended the belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. A year later, Ngannou left the UFC and signed with the PFL in a deal that allows him to box as well.
"I have been dreaming of becoming a boxer since I was a kid," Ngannou said. "I'm not just going to box, I'm going to box the guy at the peak of the mountain. Usually, I would not pay attention to what is going around. But this thing is so big that I can't stop thinking about it. History is going to be made."
Where can I watch the Fury-Ngannou fight card on Saturday?
The Fury-Ngannou main card broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The PPV card includes five fights.
Buy the Fury-Ngannou fight on ESPN+ PPV.
Full card:
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight
Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds, heavyweight
Top stories:
'This is what heavyweights do': How Mike Tyson helped make Francis Ngannou's dream fight a reality
Teddy Atlas: How I'd train Francis Ngannou to face Tyson Fury
From Ali vs. Inoki to Fury vs. Ngannou, highlighting the biggest crossover fights of all time
Tyson Fury says he'll fight for a long time after Ngannou, Usyk
Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou preview fight at news conference
Mike Tyson to help Francis Ngannou train for Tyson Fury bout
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is happening? A first look at the battle between the two heavyweight champions
Making it big at heavyweight: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou an event more than a fight
Inside the negotiations that brought the No. 1 heavyweight in the world, Francis Ngannou, to the PFL
What we know and don't know about Francis Ngannou's signing with the PFL
Waiting for a fight: Without Oleksandr Usyk, who are the potential opponents for Tyson Fury's next fight?
Sources: Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury fight in jeopardy as talks stall
Sources: Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury break off talks for title bout
Anthony Joshua: I'll have no regrets if Tyson Fury fight doesn't happen after Oleksandr Usyk saga
One fight away from undisputed: The fighters -- and divisions -- closer to crowning a four-belt champ
Boxing fights we always wanted to see, but never happened. Add Spence-Crawford to the list?
Months of talks and negotiations and a surprising result: Tyson Fury's roller coaster year
Tyson Fury rates Derek Chisora highly ahead of Dec. 3 trilogy fight
Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora trilogy may seem tedious, but there are reasons to tune in
Derek Chisora-Tyson Fury: Rivals promise 'best first round in heavyweight game' for Dec. 3 bout
Tyson Fury retains heavyweight title with TKO of Dillian Whyte, indicates he's ready to retire
Dillian Whyte's journey from a 200-person bar to Wembley Stadium
Sources: Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte fight to proceed after step-aside deal for Anthony Joshua collapses
Dillian Whyte signs contract for heavyweight title bout vs. Tyson Fury ahead of deadline
Ranking the best fights of the spring, including Fury-Whyte and Usyk-Joshua 2
Bob Arum cuts ties with promoter sanctioned by U.S. over ties to organized crime; others urged to follow
Don't be surprised if Tyson Fury fights Oleksandr Usyk in 2022
Heavyweight champions Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou trade social media jabs over potential crossover fight
Tyson Fury had six-hour operation on both elbows after trilogy win over Deontay Wilder: father
'He takes it away from you mentally, physically -- quickly': What it's like to fight heavyweight champ Tyson Fury
Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury slams opponent Dillian Whyte for ducking kick-off media event, hints at retirement
WBC orders Tyson Fury to defend heavyweight title vs. Dillian Whyte
Boxing lost its biggest fight in Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua but gained a star in Oleksandr Usyk
Mark Kriegel chronicles the history of crossover fights and explains why Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou could be the biggest of them all.
Mark Kriegel breaks down just how much of an influence Mike Tyson's presence has had in Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.
Francis Ngannou shares his goals for his fight vs. Tyson Fury and what it's like to have Mike Tyson help train him.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou both give insight as to what they're looking forward to when they fight in October in Saudi Arabia.
Tyson Fury joins Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" to look forward to his fight vs. Francis Ngannou.