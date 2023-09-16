Boxing trainer Diego Arrua died Friday night in Tijuana, Mexico, following a heart attack suffered during his wife Sabrina Perez's bout against Skye Nicolson, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Arua was 58.

Arrua collapsed between Rounds 9 and 10 of the bout, which was broadcast on DAZN and was part of the Matchroom Boxing show at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez.

He is the husband and trainer of Perez, who fights out of Buenos Aires.

"It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego [Arrua], who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Perez fight in Tijuana," Sulaiman said.

Perez was not in the ring when the decision was read at the conclusion of her fight. Nicolson won by unanimous decision to claim the WBC interim featherweight title.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Sabrina Perez and your loved ones," Matchroom said on X.