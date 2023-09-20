Canelo Alvarez: Biography, record, fights and more

Canelo Alvarez, of Guadalajara, Mexico, is the super middleweight undisputed champion of the world. He has won titles in four different divisions, including super middleweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and light heavyweight. Canelo has notable victories against Gennadiy Golovkin (2-0-1 record in their trilogy), Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev and Billy Joe Saunders, among others.

Next fight: Sept. 30 vs. Jermell Charlo

Record: 59-2-2, 39 KOs

DOB: July 18, 1990

Age: 33

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 70½″ inches

Height: 5-foot-8

Alvarez's fights and results Date Opponent Result 09/30/2023 Jermell Charlo For WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles 05/06/2023 John Ryder W, UD12 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles 09/17/2022 Gennadiy Golovkin W, UD12 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles 05/07/2022 Dmitri Bivol L, UD12 - For WBA light heavyweight title 11/06/2021 Caleb Plant W, TKO11 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles 05/08/2021 Billy Joe Saunders W, TKO8 - Unified WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight titles 02/27/2021 Avni Yildirim W, TKO3 - Retained WBC/WBA super middleweight titles 12/19/2020 Callum Smith W, UD12 - Won WBC/WBA super middleweight titles 11/02/2019 Sergey Kovalev W, KO11 - Won WBO light heavyweight title 05/04/2019 Daniel Jacobs W, UD12 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles 12/15/2019 Rocky Fielding W, TKO3 - Won WBO super middleweight title 09/15/2019 Gennadiy Golovkin W, MD12 - Won WBC/WBA middleweight titles 09/16/2018 Gennadiy Golovkin D, SD12 - For WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles 05/06/2017 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. W, UD12 09/17/2016 Liam Smith W, KO9 - Won WBO junior middleweight title 05/07/2016 Amir Khan W, KO6 - Retained WBC middleweight title 11/21/2015 Miguel Cotto W, UD12 - Won WBC vacant middleweight title 05/09/2015 James Kirkland W, KO3 07/12/2014 Erislandy Lara W, MD12 03/08/2014 Alfredo Angulo W, TKO10 09/14/2013 Floyd Mayweather L, UD12 - Lost WBC/WBA junior middleweight titles 04/20/2013 Austin Trout W, UD12 - Unified WBC/WBA junior middleweight titles 09/15/2012 Josesito Lopez W, TKO5 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 05/05/2012 Shane Mosley W, UD12 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 11/26/2011 Kermit Cintron W, TKO5 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 09/17/2011 Alfonso Gomez W, TKO6 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 06/18/2011 Ryan Rhodes W, TKO12 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 03/05/2011 Matthew Hatton W, UD12 - Won WBC vacant junior middleweight title 12/04/2010 Lovemore Ndou W, UD12 09/18/2010 Carlos Baldomir W, KO6 07/10/2010 Luciano Cuello W, TKO6 05/01/2010 Jose Miguel Cotto W, TKO9 03/06/2010 Brian Camechis W, KO3 12/05/2009 Lanardo Tyner W, UD12 09/15/2009 Carlos Herrera W, TKO1 08/08/2009 Marat Khuzeev W, KO2 06/06/2009 Jeferson Goncalo W, KO9 04/11/2009 Michel Hernandez W, TKO10 02/21/2009 Euri Gonzalez W, TKO11 01/17/2009 Luis Fitch W, TKO1 12/05/2008 Raul Pinzon W, TKO1 10/24/2008 Larry Mosley W, UD10 08/02/2008 Carlos Jerez W, UD10 06/28/2008 Miguel Vazquez W, UD10 06/06/2008 Francisco Villanueva W, SD10 04/18/2008 Gabriel Martinez W, TKO11 03/14/2008 Francisco Villanueva W, TKO9 02/22/2008 Axel Solis W, KO1 12/15/2007 Sean Holley W, TKO2 08/31/2007 Ricardo Cano W, UD12 08/18/2007 Christian Solano W, UD10 06/01/2007 Jesus Hernandez W, TKO2 05/19/2007 Victor Marquez W, KO4 03/30/2007 Ivan Illescas W, KO4 03/02/2007 Javier Martinez W, TKO8 12/08/2006 Daniel Martinez W, KO2 09/29/2006 Francisco Villanueva W, KO5 09/15/2006 Cristian Hernandez W, KO2 07/21/2006 Juan Hernandez W, KO2 06/17/2006 Jorge Juarez D, SD4 02/10/2006 Pedro Lopez W, KO1 01/20/2006 Miguel Vazquez W, SD4 11/26/2005 Pablo Alvarado W, KO2 10/29/2005 Abraham Gonzalez W, TKO4

