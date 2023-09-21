Shadasia Green is going to get her title shot.

Green, the WBC mandatory challenger for the super middleweight title, had her path to fight for the belt cleared Thursday after the WBC declared the injured Savannah Marshall its champion-in-recess and said Green's next fight will be for its belt.

While an opponent has not been determined, the plan is to have Green fight for the now-vacant title by the end of 2023, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

"Anyone who knows me understands that this has been a lifelong dream of mine. We came close to making it a reality a few months back, but this time, I won't allow anything to block my path to that title fight," Green said in a statement to ESPN. "I want to express my gratitude to the WBC for giving me this opportunity, MVP for all of their support and my personal team for all they have done and been through with me. I've fought hard and earned my place, and I can't wait to remind the world of my strength as I aim to become a world champion."

Marshall (13-1, 10 KO) suffered an injury to her right hand when she beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn in July to become the undisputed champion at super middleweight. She had surgery in the summer and told ESPN in August she would not be fighting until early 2024. She is still the WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

Green (13-0, 11 KO) had been the mandatory challenger for the WBC title since February, when she defeated Elin Cederroos. At that time, Crews-Dezurn held the belts, but Marshall ultimately got the fight in July and went on to win.

When Crews-Dezurn vs. Marshall was made, it was with the understanding Green would get a chance to face the winner.

Now, she'll be fighting someone else for at least one world championship after defeating Olivia Curry in August.