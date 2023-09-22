Katie Taylor: Biography, record, fights and more

Katie Taylor, of Bray, Ireland but now leaving in Connecticut, is a two-division champion, having won titles at lightweight and junior welterweight. She's the current lightweight undisputed champion and a lightweight Olympic gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Taylor, a former soccer player, has notable victories against Amanda Serrano, Natasha Jonas, Jessica McCaskill and Delfine Persoon (twice).
Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron
Record: 22-1, 6 KOs
DOB: July 2, 1986
Age: 37
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 66 inches
Height: 5-foot-5
Top Taylor stories:
Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor title rematch Nov. 25 in Dublin
With victory over Katie Taylor, is Chantelle Cameron the best in the world?
Chantelle Cameron retains titles in slim decision over Katie Taylor
Katie Taylor gets exactly what she's always wanted: A big fight at home in Ireland
Chantelle Cameron seeks to ruin Katie Taylor's fairy-tale homecoming
Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano set May 20 title rematch in Dublin
Conor McGregor offers to sponsor Katie Taylor's Ireland homecoming fight at Croke Park
Croke Park ruled out for Katie Taylor's homecoming bout over cost
2022 was a big year for women's boxing -- and it's really just the start
Katie Taylor tops Karen Elizabeth Carabajal via unanimous decision in title defense
Katie Taylor to headline Wembley Arena on Oct. 29: Promoter Eddie Hearn
Boxing midyear awards: Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, Dmitry Bivol, Katie Taylor and more
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano made boxing history by perfectly living up to the hype
Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia among stars weighing in on Katie Taylor's victory over Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor edges Amanda Serrano by split decision to retain undisputed title
Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make $1 million bet on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
The two sides of Katie Taylor: The success -- and sacrifices -- that took her all the way to the top of the sport
How the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight was made and what it means for boxing
'It's all come together': Katie Taylor ready for biggest fight women's boxing has ever seen
Katie Taylor hopes Jessica Han title defence will land her Amanda Serrano fight
Religion, boxing and family drive Katie Taylor in quest to become undisputed world champion