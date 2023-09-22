Chantelle Cameron: Biography, record, fights and more

Chantelle Cameron, of Northampton, United Kingdom, is the current junior welterweight undisputed champion. Cameron won her first world title in October 2020 with a unanimous decision over Adriana dos Santos Araujo and has unified all four major belts since then. Cameron has notable victories over Katie Taylor, Jessica McCaskill and Victoria Bustos.

Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Katie Taylor

Record: 18-0, 8 KOs

DOB: May 14, 1991

Age: 32

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 69 inches

Height: 5-foot-8

Cameron's fights and results Date Opponent Result 11/25/2023 Katie Taylor For WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior welterweight titles 05/20/2023 Katie Taylor W, MD10 - Retained WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior welterweight titles 11/05/2022 Jessica McCaskill W, UD10 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior welterweight titles 05/21/2022 Victoria Noelia Bustos W, UD10 - Defended WBC/IBF junior welterweight titles 10/31/2021 Mary McGee W, UD10 - Unified WBC/IBF junior welterweight titles 05/29/2021 Melissa Hernandez W, TKO5 - Defended WBC junior welterweight title 10/04/2020 Adriana dos Santos Araujo W, UD10 - Won WBC junior welterweight title 11/09/2019 Anahi Ester Sanchez W, UD10 07/20/2019 Anisha Basheel W, UD10 05/18/2019 Vaida Masiokaite W, TKO2 04/26/2019 Feriche Mashaury W, TKO2 10/13/2018 Jessica Gonzalez W, UD10 06/23/2018 Natalia Vanesa del Valle W, TKO6 03/03/2018 Myriam Dellal W, UD10 12/02/2017 Viviane Obenauf W, TKO6 11/11/2017 Edith Ramos W, TKO3 10/07/2017 Bilitis Gaucher W, TKO1 07/08/2017 Bojana Libiszewska W, TKO4 05/26/2017 Karina Szmalenberg W, UD6

Top Cameron stories: