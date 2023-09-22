Chantelle Cameron: Biography, record, fights and more

Chantelle Cameron, of Northampton, United Kingdom, is the current junior welterweight undisputed champion. Cameron won her first world title in October 2020 with a unanimous decision over Adriana dos Santos Araujo and has unified all four major belts since then. Cameron has notable victories over Katie Taylor, Jessica McCaskill and Victoria Bustos.
Next fight: Nov. 25 vs. Katie Taylor
Record: 18-0, 8 KOs
DOB: May 14, 1991
Age: 32
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 69 inches
Height: 5-foot-8
Top Cameron stories:
Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor title rematch Nov. 25 in Dublin
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Claressa Shields still on top; Chantelle Cameron makes a big jump
With victory over Katie Taylor, is Chantelle Cameron the best in the world?
Chantelle Cameron retains titles in slim decision over Katie Taylor
Katie Taylor gets exactly what she's always wanted: A big fight at home in Ireland
Chantelle Cameron seeks to ruin Katie Taylor's fairy-tale homecoming
Conor McGregor offers to sponsor Katie Taylor's Ireland homecoming fight at Croke Park
Croke Park ruled out for Katie Taylor's homecoming bout over cost
2022 was a big year for women's boxing -- and it's really just the start
Chantelle Cameron looks to teach toughest lesson yet to Jessica McCaskill
Chantelle Cameron: Why women's boxing must have three-minute rounds
Chantelle Cameron eyes Katie Taylor bout as she prepares to face Victoria Bustos