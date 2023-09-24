Sandy Ryan won on Saturday night. Sandy Ryan lost on Saturday night. In the world of boxing, both things can be very true.

While Ryan and Jessica McCaskill fought to a split draw in their unified welterweight championship fight in Orlando, Florida, boxing did what boxing does better than anything else in sports right now: create unneeded and silly controversy over judging.

It's not clear what fight judge Mark Streisand was watching with his 97-93 scorecard for McCaskill (Michael Ross had the fight 96-94 for Ryan and Barry Lindenman had it 95-95), but it was not the fight I saw watching on television from hundreds of miles away. The DAZN commentators were apoplectic over the Streisand scorecard and they weren't wrong.

Ryan did everything possible to win the fight. She controlled the ring, controlled the pace, had the sounder strategy and landed the more impactful shots throughout the 10 rounds. Other than the third round, where McCaskill got Ryan's nose to bleed, there was not a clear round for McCaskill the whole night -- although there were two to three that could have gone either way.