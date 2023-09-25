The WBC has ordered a super middleweight title fight between mandatory challenger Shadasia Green and former champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn, multiple sources told ESPN on Monday.

The title became vacant after Savannah Marshall had been declared champion-in-recess by the organization earlier this month and saying Green would be one of the fighters competing for the vacant title.

Green and Crews-Dezurn almost fought earlier this year -- Green had been the mandatory challenger when Crews-Dezurn was the undisputed champion -- but Crews-Dezurn instead fought Marshall. Now, the two will get in the ring with a title on the line.

Green (13-0, 11 KO), ESPN's No. 2 super middleweight, last fought in August, winning a unanimous decision over Olivia Curry. Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KO), ESPN's No. 3 super middleweight, fought in July, when she lost a majority decision to Marshall in an undisputed title fight.

The two both fought Elin Cederroos in the past -- Green stopping her in the sixth round in February and Crews-Dezurn winning a unanimous decision in April, 2022, which made her the undisputed champion.