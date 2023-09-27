Jermell Charlo: Biography, record, fights and more

Jermell Charlo, of Lafayette, Louisiana, is the junior middleweight undisputed champion of the world. He has held at least one world title in the division since 2016, except for when he lost a decision to Tony Harrison in 2018. He avenged that defeat in 2019 and unified all four major titles in a rematch against Brian Castano in May 2022. Charlo also has notable victories against Erickson Lubin, Austin Trout, Vanes Martirosyan and Gabriel Rosado, among others.

Next fight: Sept. 30 vs. Canelo Alvarez

Record: 35-1-1, 19 KOs

DOB: May 19, 1990

Age: 33

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 73 inches

Height: 6-foot-0

Charlo's fights and results Date Opponent Result 09/30/2023 Canelo Alvarez For WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles 05/14/2022 Brian Castano W, KO10 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior middleweight titles 07/17/2021 Brian Castano Draw, SD12 - For the WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO junior middleweight titles 09/26/2020 Jeison Rosario W, KO8 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF junior middleweight titles 12/21/2019 Tony Harrison W, KO11 - Won WBC junior middleweight title 06/23/2019 Jorge Cota W, KO3 12/22/2018 Tony Harrison L, UD12 - Lost WBC junior middleweight title 06/09/2018 Austin Trout W, MD12 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 10/14/2017 Erickson Lubin W, KO1 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 04/22/2017 Charles Hatley W, KO6 - Retained WBC junior middleweight title 05/21/2016 John Jackson W, KO8 - Won WBC junior middleweight title 10/31/2015 Joachim Alcine W, TKO6 03/28/2015 Vanes Martirosyan W, UD10 12/13/2014 Mario Lozano W, UD10 05/24/2014 Charles Bellamy W, UD12 01/25/2014 Gabriel Rosado W, UD10 10/14/2013 Jose Rodriguez W, TKO10 06/08/2013 Demetrius Hopkins W, UD12 01/26/2013 Harry Joe Yorgey W, KO8 11/24/2012 Dashon Johnson W, UD10 06/23/2012 Denis Douglin W, KO5 03/24/2012 Chris Chatman W, TKO3 10/07/2011 Francisco Santana W, UD8 06/17/2011 Larry Smith W, UD6 11/12/2010 Luis Grajeda W, UD8 08/06/2010 Quinton Whitaker W, TKO2 06/18/2010 Adan Murillo W, TKO1 03/27/2010 Gerardo Prieto W, UD8 12/12/2009 Abdon Lozano W, KO2 08/22/2009 Vito Gasparyan W, UD6 06/26/2009 Federico Flores Jr. W, TKO8 04/04/2009 Carlos Garcia W, UD6 02/28/2009 Juan Serrano W, UD4 10/10/2008 Deon Nash W, UD6 09/06/2008 Rodrigo Villarreal W, TKO4 06/13/2008 Dwayne Jones W, TKO1 04/19/2008 Jesus Villareal W, TKO3 12/08/2007 Corey Sommerville W, UD4

Top Charlo stories: