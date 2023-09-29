        <
          Oleksandr Usyk: Biography, record, fights and more

          Sep 29, 2023, 01:50 PM ET

          Oleksandr Usyk, of Ukraine, is the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world champion. Usyk is also a former cruiserweight undisputed champion and 2012 Olympics gold medalist. He won the heavyweight titles with a decision victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2021 and has defended the belts twice, including in an August 2022 rematch with Joshua. Aside from the two wins against Joshua, Usyk has notable victories over Daniel Dubois and Derek Chisora at heavyweight, and against Tony Bellew, Mairis Briedis, and Murat Gassiev at cruiserweight.

          Next fight: TBA vs. Tyson Fury

          Record: 21-0, 14 KOs
          DOB: Jan. 17, 1987
          Age: 36
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 78 inches
          Height: 6-foot-3

          Top Usyk stories: