LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez pushed and pushed for the knockout that eluded him in his three previous fights, but it never materialized on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

That was no fault of his own.

Alvarez floored Jermell Charlo in Round 7 with an overhand right, the second knockdown of the challenger's career, but there weren't many more opportunities for the KO in what ended being a lopsided unanimous decision for Alvarez, who made the third defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Charlo wasn't willing to engage and rarely threw a punch. He moved away from Canelo's power shots all night but never attempted to make him pay.

Canelo Alvarez scored a knockdown in Round 7 and cruised to a one-sided unanimous decision over Jermell Charlo. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Two judges scored the fight 118-109, with the other tally 119-108.

"Nobody can compete with this Canelo," said Alvarez, boxing's top star and ESPN's No. 4 pound-for-pound boxer.

"Two months in the mountains [training near Lake Tahoe] without my family. I still love boxing. I love boxing so f---ing much. Boxing is my life. Boxing made me the person I am today."