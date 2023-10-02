        <
        >

          Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez: Biography, record, fights and more

          Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
          • ESPN
          Oct 2, 2023, 02:47 PM ET

          Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez is the WBO men's flyweight champion. Rodriguez is the former WBC junior bantamweight champion. He won the WBO flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Chistian Gonzalez Henandez. As the WBC junior bantamweight champ, "Bam" successfully defended the title twice.

          Next fight: Dec. 16 vs. Sunny Edwards

          Record: 18-0, 11 KOs
          DOB: Jan. 20, 2000
          Age: 23
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 67 inches
          Height: 5-foot-4

          Top Rodriguez stories: