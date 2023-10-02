Sunny Edwards: Biography, record, fights and more

Sunny Edwards, of London, is the IBF men's flyweight champion. He has held the title since April 2021 when he beat Moruti Mthalane by unanimous decision. He has successfully defended the title four times. Edwards is the younger brother of former WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards.

Next fight: Dec. 16 vs. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Record: 20-0, 4 KOs

DOB: Jan. 1, 1996

Age: 27

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 60 inches

Height: 5-foot-3

Edwards fights and results Date Opponent Result 12/16/2023 Jesse Rodriguez For Edwards' IBF title; Rodriguez's WBO title 06/10/2023 Andres Campos W, UD - Retained IBF flyweight title 11/11/2022 Felix Alvarado W, UD - Retained IBF flyweight title 03-19-2022 Muhammad Waseem W, UD - Retained IBF flyweight title 12/11/2021 Jayson Mama W, UD - Retained IBF flyweight title 04/30/2021 Moruti Mthalane W, UD - Won IBF flyweight title 08/29/2020 Thomas Essomba W, UD 12/21/2019 Marcel Braithwaite W, UD 09/14/2019 Rosendo Hugo Guarneros W, UD 07/13/2019 Hiram Gallardo W, UD 04/27/2019 Pedro Matos W, TKO8 12/15/2018 Junior Granados W, UD 10/26/2018 Ryan Farrag W, UD 06/30/2018 Cristian Narvaez W, Points 03/03/2018 Patrik Bartos W, TKO2 11/27/2017 Ross Murray W, TKO4 07/22/2017 Jose Aguilar W, Points 05/20/2017 Gyula Dodu W, TKO1 12/09/2016 Craig Derbyshire W, Points 10/13/2016 Brett Fidoe W, Points 09/24/2016 Sergey Tasimov W, Points

