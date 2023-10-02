        <
          Devin Haney: biography, record, fights and more

          Devin Haney worked the body of Vasiliy Lomachenko to win their May 2023 fight. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc. via Getty Images
          Oct 2, 2023, 05:39 PM ET

          Devin Haney, of Las Vegas, a unified world champion in the lightweight division, holding the title in the WBO, IBF and WBA. In June 2022, he became the first undisputed lightweight champ in the four-belt era, but in August 2023 the WBC declared the title vacant and named Haney a champion in recess. Haney has notable victories over Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr. (twice) and Jorge Linares.

          Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Regis Prograis for WBC junior welterweight title
          Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)
          DOB: Nov. 17, 1998
          Age: 24
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 71 inches
          Height: 5-foot-8

          Top Haney stories: