Shakur Stevenson, of Newark, New Jersey, is a former world champion in two weight classes, having held the WBO's featherweight title and the WBO, WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles. Stevenson represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics and won the silver medal as a bantamweight. Stevenson won the WBO featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Joet Gonazalez in 2019 and won the WBO super featherweight title with a TKO win over Jamel Herring in 2021. In 2022, Stevenson defeated Oscar Valdez to add the WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles to his trophy case. Stevenson is 4-0 in title fights, with other notable victories over Robson Conceição and Shuichiro Yoshino.

Next fight: vs. Edwin De Los Santos for vacant WBC World Lightweight title on Nov. 16

Record: 20-0, 10 KOs

DOB: Jun. 28, 1997

Age: 26

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 68 inches

Height: 5-foot-7

Stevenson's fights and results Date Opponent Result 04/08/2023 Shuichiro Yoshino W, KO6 09/23/2022 Robson Conceição W, UD12 04/30/2022 Óscar Valdez W, UD12 - Retained WBO super featherweight title 10/23/2021 Jamel Herring W, TKO10 - Won WBO super featherweight title 06/12/2021 Jeremiah Nakathila W, UD12 - Won vacant WBO interim super featherweight title 12/12/2020 Toka Khan Clary W, UD10 06/09/2020 Felix Caraballo W, KO6 10/26/2019 Joet Gonzalez W, UD12 - Won vacant WBO featherweight title 06/13/2019 Alberto Guevara W, KO3 04/20/2019 Christopher Diaz W, UD10 01/18/2019 Jessie Cris Rosales W, TKO4 10/13/2018 Viorel Simion W, TKO1 08/18/2018 Carlos Ruiz W, UD8 06/09/2018 Aelio Mesquita W, TKO2 04/28/2018 Roxberg Patrick Riley W, TKO2 02/16/2018 Juan Tapia W, UD8 12/09/2017 Oscar Mendoza W, TKO2 08/19/2017 David Michel Paz W, UD6 05/20/2017 Carlos Gaston Suarez W, TKO1 04/22/2017 Edgar Brito W, TD6

