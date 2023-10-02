        <
          Shakur Stevenson: Biography, record, fights and more

          Former featherweight and junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, above, moved to lightweight looking for bigger challenges. Steve Marcus/Getty Images
          Oct 2, 2023

          Shakur Stevenson, of Newark, New Jersey, is a former world champion in two weight classes, having held the WBO's featherweight title and the WBO, WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles. Stevenson represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics and won the silver medal as a bantamweight. Stevenson won the WBO featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Joet Gonazalez in 2019 and won the WBO super featherweight title with a TKO win over Jamel Herring in 2021. In 2022, Stevenson defeated Oscar Valdez to add the WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles to his trophy case. Stevenson is 4-0 in title fights, with other notable victories over Robson Conceição and Shuichiro Yoshino.

          Next fight: vs. Edwin De Los Santos for vacant WBC World Lightweight title on Nov. 16
          Record: 20-0, 10 KOs
          DOB: Jun. 28, 1997
          Age: 26
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 68 inches
          Height: 5-foot-7

