          Ryan Garcia: Biography, record, fights and more

          Tim Warner/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Oct 6, 2023, 11:16 AM ET

          Ryan Garcia, of Victorville, California, now living in Los Angeles, is a former WBC interim lightweight champion and one of the best young talents in boxing. Garcia is also one of the most popular boxers on social media, with more than 10 million followers on Instagram, and 5.6 million followers on TikTok.

          He had won six of his last seven fight by stoppage before he suffered a seventh-round KO loss to Gervonta Davis in April 2022. Garcia has notable victories over Jayson Velez, Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna, among others.

          Next fight: Dec. 2 vs. Oscar Duarte

          Record: 23-1, 19 KOs
          DOB: Aug. 8, 1998
          Age: 25
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 70 inches
          Height: 5-foot-8½

