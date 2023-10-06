Ryan Garcia: Biography, record, fights and more

Ryan Garcia, of Victorville, California, now living in Los Angeles, is a former WBC interim lightweight champion and one of the best young talents in boxing. Garcia is also one of the most popular boxers on social media, with more than 10 million followers on Instagram, and 5.6 million followers on TikTok.

He had won six of his last seven fight by stoppage before he suffered a seventh-round KO loss to Gervonta Davis in April 2022. Garcia has notable victories over Jayson Velez, Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna, among others.

Next fight: Dec. 2 vs. Oscar Duarte

Record: 23-1, 19 KOs

DOB: Aug. 8, 1998

Age: 25

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 70 inches

Height: 5-foot-8½

Garcia's fights and results Date Opponent Result 12/02/2023 Oscar Duarte Junior lightweight 04/22/2023 Gervonta Davis L, KO7 07/16/2022 Javier Fortuna W, KO6 04/09/2022 Emmanuel Tagoe W, UD12 01/02/2021 Luke Campbell W, TKO7 - Won WBC interim lightweight title 02/14/2020 Francisco Fonseca W, KO1 11/02/2019 Romero Duno W, KO1 03/30/2019 Jose Lopez W, TKO2 12/15/2018 Braulio Rodriguez W, KO5 09/01/2018 Carlos Morales W, MD10 05/04/2018 Jayson Velez W, UD10 03/22/2018 Fernando Vargas Parra W, KO1 12/16/2017 Noe Martinez W, TKO8 11/02/2017 Cesar Valenzuela W, TKO3 09/15/2017 Miguel Carrizoza W, KO1 07/15/2017 Mario Macias W, KO1 05/06/2017 Tyrone Luckey W, TKO2 02/03/2017 Devon Jones W, KO2 12/17/2016 Jose Antonio Martinez W, KO2 10/14/2016 Mario Aguirre W, TKO2 08/17/2016 Jonathan Cruz W, TKO2 07/27/2016 Cristian Cruz Chacon W, UD4 07/07/2016 Luis Lozano W, TKO1 06/24/2016 Hector Garcia W, TKO1 06/09/2016 Edgar Meza W, TKO1

Top Garcia stories: