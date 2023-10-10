        <
          Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou to be on ESPN pay-per-view in U.S.

          • Brett Okamoto, ESPN Staff WriterOct 10, 2023, 02:15 PM ET
          The heavyweight boxing match between WBC champion Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou will air on ESPN pay-per-view in the United States, Top Rank officials told ESPN on Tuesday.

          The pay-per-view event, which takes place Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be available on ESPN+, as well as cable and satellite. The main card will start at 2 p.m. ET, and currently consists of an all-heavyweight five-fight main card.

          Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will not be defending his WBC crown in the event. He is tentatively scheduled to defend that title against Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) on Dec. 23, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

          Ngannou, of Cameroon, will be making his professional boxing debut, in a situation similar to the 2017 money fight between Floyd Mayweather and former UFC champion Conor McGregor.