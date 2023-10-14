KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis live results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

YouTuber-turned boxer KSI takes on Tommy Fury in the main event of a boxing card that includes a co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, many social media stars and a tag team boxing match.

The show at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday is being streamed on ESPN+ PPV starting at 2 p.m. ET.

KSI, a social media sensation with more than 24 million YouTube subscribers and 13.2 million followers on Instagram, defeated Logan Paul by split decision in Paul's only professional boxing match in November 2019. Fury (9-0, 4 KOs), 24, of Manchester, is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He's coming off a split decision victory over Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, in February. The fight is a six-round bout at cruiserweight.

Logan Paul faces MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a six-round heavyweight bout in the co-main event.

Also on the card, TikTok sensation Salt Papi faces fellow YouTuber Slim, and a tag team boxing match between social media influencers Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi and NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave).

Sam Andrew Gumbley, best known as S-X, faces Deji Araoye, DTG, in a three-round battle. S-X is a British singer and producer who has worked with famous artist like Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper, among others. DTG is a British rapper.

