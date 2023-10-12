Open Extended Reactions

Logan Paul says that he's ready for Saturday's fight against Dillon Danis after Danis hit Paul in the head with a microphone at a news conference on Thursday in England.

"Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher," Paul wrote on X on Thursday.

Paul and Danis exchanged insults during a news conference in Manchester, and during an attempt to face off, Paul threw a bottle at Danis, who responded by throwing his microphone at Paul. Paul was eventually escorted out of the venue.

Paul vs. Danis is the co-main event to KSI's six-round bout with Tommy Fury (ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET).

Logan Paul, the older brother of Jake Paul, is fighting professionally for the second time in his career. He lost a split decision to KSI in 2019.

Danis is an MMA fighter who has never fought in a boxing match.