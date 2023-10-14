Logan Paul wins via disqualification after Dillon Danis tries to put a headlock on him, leading to a skirmish between the sides after the fight. (1:35)

Social media star Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification in the sixth and final round of their exhibition boxing match on Saturday in Manchester, England.

The fight was the co-feature to a pro bout between Paul's Prime energy drink business partner, KSI, and Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul, 28, controlled from the opening bell with his jab and won every round heading into the sixth, when the matchup devolved into chaos.

Danis, a four-time jiu-jitsu champion and training mate of Conor McGregor, was deducted one point for an attempted takedown of Paul in Round 6. Danis, a 30-year-old who hails from New Jersey, attempted a second takedown in the waning seconds, which prompted Paul to throw a hammer fist.

Security filled the ring, and the fight was stopped as officials attempted to restore order. Paul's lone professional boxing match was a loss to KSI. Paul, who is from Ohio, also participated in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

"Dillon Danis truly is a coward," Paul said. " ... I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. ... But he was calling himself a real fighter? ... Conor McGregor, you see that?"

The build-up to the fight became personal through a series of Danis social media posts aimed at Paul's fiancee, model Nina Agdal, which resulted in lawsuits being filed.

"This is a hobby for me," Paul said. "My true passion, I'm a WWE superstar. ... I'm an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I'm coming for that U.S. championship."

Mysterio, the Mexican legend, responded on X to the challenge: "I'm not hard to find, homie."

Paul is expected to return to WWE action at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4.