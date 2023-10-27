Lightweight boxing prospect Keyshawn Davis has tested positive for marijuana, his promoter, Top Rank Boxing, confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The Texas commission has suspended Davis for 90 days, according to boxing's official recordkeeper, BoxRec, and his majority-decision victory over Nahir Albright on Oct. 14 has been changed to a no-decision.

Davis, 24, will be eligible to return to the ring in mid-January.

The Olympic silver medalist was set to step up for a fight with former champion Jose Pedraza on Dec. 9 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Top Rank hopes to reschedule that matchup for early 2024.

"We fully support Keyshawn and look forward to his ring return early next year," Top Rank spokesperson Evan Korn said.

Marijuana is legal in 23 states and isn't on the banned substance list in the UFC, NBA, MLB or NHL. It remains prohibited by the NFL.

Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) is one of the brightest young talents in boxing. The Norfolk, Virginia, native competed in the Olympics in 2021. Davis' promoter, Top Rank's Bob Arum, is an ardent advocate for the decriminalization of marijuana.