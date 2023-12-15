        <
          Deontay Wilder: Biography, record, fights and more

          Deontay Wilder throws punches inside the ring during a media workout in New York. Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions
          • ESPN
          Dec 15, 2023, 01:11 PM ET

          Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder is the former WBC men's heavyweight champion. Wilder held the heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020, and successfully defended the belt on 10 occassions. In 2015, Wilder became the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007, the longest period of time an American had not held a heavyweight title. Wilder lost the WBC belt to Ring Magazine champion Tyson Fury in a 2020 rematch, after retaining the belt in their first matchup via split draw in 2018. Wilder was unsuccessful in reclaiming the title from Fury in a trilogy bout knockout loss in 2021.

          Next fight: TBD

          Record: 43-2-1, 42 KOs
          DOB: Oct. 22, 1985
          Age: 38
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 83 inches
          Height: 6-foot-7

          Top Wilder stories: