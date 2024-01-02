Jaron 'Boots' Ennis: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Jaron "Boots" Ennis is the current IBF welterweight champion and is ranked No. 3 in ESPN's welterweight rankings. In January 2023, Ennis won the interim welterweight title by defeating Karen Chukhadzhian by unanimous decision in a 12-round bout. Ennis would successfully defend his interim title for the first time in a 10th-round knockout victory over Roiman Villa. Before turning professional, Ennis won a silver and gold medal at the United States National Golden Gloves Championships in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Next fight: TBD

Record: 31-0 1 NC, 28 KOs

DOB: Jun. 26, 1997

Age: 26

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 74 inches

Height: 5-foot-10

Jaron "Boots" Ennis' fights and results Date Opponent Result Stakes Jul 8, 2023 Roiman Villa KO Retained IBF interim welterweight title Jan 7, 2023 Karen Chukhadzhian UD Won vacant IBF interim welterweight title May 14, 2022 Custio Clayton KO Oct 30, 2021 Thomas Dulorme KO Apr 10, 2021 Sergey Lipinets KO Dec 19, 2020 Chris van Heerden NC head clash resulted in no contest, for vacant IBO title Sep 19, 2020 Juan Carlos Abreu TKO Jan 10, 2020 Bakhtiyar Eyubov TKO Oct 5, 2019 Damian Fernandez TKO Aug 23, 2019 Franklin Mamani RTD Nov 16, 2018 Raymond Serrano KO Jul 20, 2018 Armando Alvarez TKO Won vacant WBC-USNBC Silver welterweight title Jun 1, 2018 Mike Arnaoutis TKO Apr 14, 2018 Samuel Amoako TKO Jan 26, 2018 Gustavo Garibay TKO Dec 1, 2017 George Sosa KO Oct 14, 2017 Ayi Bruce TKO Sep 23, 2017 Lionel Jimenez KO Aug 12, 2017 Ricardo Cano KO Jun 22, 2017 Robert Hill RTD Jun 2, 2017 Wilfredo Acuña KO May 13, 2017 Eduardo Flores TKO Mar 31, 2017 James Winchester UD Jan 28, 2017 Elvin Perez KO Dec 16, 2016 Marcus Beckford TKO Nov 11, 2016 Chris Alexander RTD Sep 15, 2016 Eddie Diaz UD Aug 6, 2016 Matt Murphy KO Jul 9, 2016 Tavorus Teague TKO Jun 11, 2016 Deshawn Debose KO May 14, 2016 Luis Ramos TKO Apr 30, 2016 Cory Muldrew KO

