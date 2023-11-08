Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Down goes Fury

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury did enough on the scorecards to defeat Francis Ngannou by split decision, but his disappointing performance, which included being knocked down in Round 3, forced our panelists to drop him four spots to No. 10 in the latest ESPN pound-for-pound rankings.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) fought Ngannou (0-1 in boxing) in a 10-round boxing match on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia, but his WBC world title wasn't on the line. Fury's scheduled fight against Oleksandr Usyk on Dec. 23, to unify all four major heavyweight titles, has since been pushed to February, due to small cuts suffered by Fury on his forehead and outside the left eye.

"Tyson Fury looked the worst he has looked in this recent championship run against a big strong novice in Francis Ngannou," ESPN boxing commentator Joe Tessitore said about dropping Fury from his top 10 list. "I can not justify this version of Fury in the P4P list."

Boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas agreed, saying that Fury's lack of preparation and not being ready has to count, dropping him three spots to No. 8 on his list.

"Although I chalk it up partly to Fury not being mentally prepared or aware of what he was facing, Ngannou being much better than he or anyone expected and an overall bad night for him, there were still technical flaws that were exposed through it all," Atlas said. "And if I'm going to be fair and consistent in standing by a process to judge what we judge here then the performance has to matter and he has to at least drop some spots."

Our panel of Mike Coppinger, Ben Baby, Timothy Bradley Jr., Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Michelle Joy Phelps, Claudia Trejos, Bernardo Osuna, Eric Woodyard, Crystina Poncher, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhof, share their votes.

Note: Results are through Nov. 8.

1. TERENCE CRAWFORD Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 40-0, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO9) Errol Spence Jr., July 29

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. NAOYA INOUE Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 25-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) Stephen Fulton, July 25

NEXT FIGHT: Dec. 26 vs. Marlon Tapales

3. OLEKSANDR USYK Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 21-0, 14 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO9) Daniel Dubois, Aug. 26

NEXT FIGHT: TBA vs. Tyson Fury

4. CANELO ALVAREZ Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 60-2-2, 39 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Jermell Charlo, Sept. 30

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. DMITRY BIVOL Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 21-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Gilberto Ramirez, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. ARTUR BETERBIEV Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 19-0, 19 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) Anthony Yarde, Jan. 28

NEXT FIGHT: Jan. 13 vs. Callum Smith

7. DEVIN HANEY Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 30-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Vasiliy Lomachenko, May 20

NEXT FIGHT: Dec. 9 vs. Regis Prograis

8. SHAKUR STEVENSON Previous ranking: No. 9

RECORD: 20-0, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Shuichiro Yoshino, April 8

NEXT FIGHT: Nov. 16 vs. Edwin De Los Santos

9. GERVONTA DAVIS Previous ranking: No. 10

RECORD: 29-0, 27 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Ryan Garcia, April 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. TYSON FURY Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 34-0-1, 24 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Francis Ngannou, Oct. 28

NEXT FIGHT: TBA vs. Oleksandr Usyk

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points, and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking and then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

Others receiving votes: Teofimo Lopez Jr. (18), Vasiliy Lomachenko (6), Errol Spence Jr. (5), Emanuel Navarrete (2), Jaron Ennis (1), David Benavidez (1).

How our writers voted

Atlas: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Davis, 5. Lomachenko, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Alvarez, 8. Fury, 9. Haney, 10. Ennis

Bradley: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Alvarez, 7. Haney, 8. Stevenson, 9. Lopez, 10. Davis

Coppinger: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Haney, 7. Stevenson, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Fury, 10. Davis

Tessitore: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Stevenson, 7. Alvarez, 8. Haney, 9. Lopez, 10. Davis

Parkinson: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Usyk, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Davis, 8. Haney, 9. Fury, 10. Stevenson

Raskin: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Bivol, 4. Alvarez, 5. Usyk, 6. Stevenson, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Lopez, 10. Benavidez

Baby: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Usyk, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Haney, 7. Bivol, 8. Stevenson, 9. Fury, 10. Spence

Phelps: 1. Crawford, 2. Alvarez, 3. Inoue, 4. Haney, 5. Usyk, 6. Fury, 7. Bivol, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Spence, 10. Lopez

Trejos: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Fury, 8. Haney, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

Osuna: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Haney, 7. Lopez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

Rodriguez: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Usyk, 5. Bivol, 6. Fury, 7. Davis, 8. Haney, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Stevenson

Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Fury, 5. Davis, 6. Haney, 7. Lopez, 8. Usyk, 9. Stevenson, 10. Spence

Moynihan: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Usyk, 5. Bivol, 6. Haney, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Davis, 9. Fury, 10. Spence

Poncher: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Haney, 8. Stevenson, 9. Davis, 10. Lopez

Pilatti: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Davis, 7. Fury, 8. Haney, 9. Stevenson, 10. Navarrete

Zirolli: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Stevenson, 4. Alvarez, 5. Usyk, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Haney, 8. Fury, 9. Bivol, 10. Lopez

Mascaro: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Davis, 8. Haney, 9. Alvarez, 10. Lopez

Freeman: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Alvarez, 7. Haney, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Davis, 10. Navarrete

Lopez: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Fury, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Haney

Delgado Averhof: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Haney, 8. Fury, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Crawford (19), Inoue (1)

Second place: Inoue (18), Crawford (1), Alvarez (1)

Third place: Usyk (12), Alvarez (5), Inoue (1), Bivol (1), Stevenson (1)

Fourth place: Bivol (7), Alvarez (5), Usyk (4), Beterbiev (1), Haney (1), Davis (1), Fury (1)

Fifth place: Bivol (6), Beterbiev (4), Usyk (3), Alvarez (3), Stevenson (2), Davis (1), Lomachenko (1)

Sixth place: Beterbiev (6), Haney (5), Fury (3), Alvarez (2), Stevenson (2), Bivol (1), Davis (1)

Seventh place: Haney (5), Davis (5), Alvarez (2), Bivol (2), Fury (2), Lopez (2), Beterbiev (1), Stevenson (1)

Eighth place: Haney (6), Beterbiev (5), Stevenson (4), Fury (3), Usyk (1), Davis (1)

Ninth place: Stevenson (5), Fury (4), Lopez (3), Beterbiev (2), Davis (2), Alvarez (1), Bivol (1), Haney (1), Spence (1)

10th place: Davis (6), Lopez (4), Spence (3), Stevenson (2), Navarrete (2), Haney (1), Ennis (1), Benavidez (1)