Anthony Joshua: Biography, record, fights and more

Anthony Joshua is the former two-time unified WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion. Joshua first held the titles from March 2018 to July 2019. He later reclaimed the three belts with a unanimous decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019. Joshua's second unified title run lasted until September 2021. Joshua won his first world title in April 2016 with a second-round knockout win over Charles Martin.

Joshua was a gold medalist in the 2012 Summer Olympics, representing Great Britian in the super heavyweight division.

Next fight: Dec. 23 vs. Otto Wallin

Record: 26-3, 23 KOs

DOB: Oct. 15, 1989

Age: 34

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 82 inches

Height: 6-foot-6

Joshua's fights and results Date Opponent Result 08/12/2023 Robert Helenius W, KO7 04/01/2023 Jermaine Franklin Jr. W, UD 08/20/2022 Oleksandr Usyk L, SD 09/25/2021 Oleksandr Usyk L, UD - Lost WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 12/12/2020 Kubrat Pulev W, KO9 - Retained WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 12/07/2019 Andy Ruiz Jr. W, UD - Won WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 06/01/2019 Andy Ruiz Jr. L, TKO7 - Lost WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 09/22/2018 Alexander Povetkin W, TKO7 - Retained WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 03/31/2018 Joseph Parker W, UD - Unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles 10/28/2017 Carlos Takam W, TKO10 - Retained WBA/IBF heavyweight titles 04/29/2017 Wladimir Klitschko W, TKO11 - Unified WBA/IBF heavyweight titles 12/10/2016 Eric Molina W, TKO3 - Retained IBF heavyweight title 06/25/2016 Dominic Breazeale W, TKO7 - Retained IBF heavyweight title 04/09/2016 Charles Martin W, UD - Won IBF heavyweight title 12/12/2015 Dillian Whyte W, TKO7 09/12/2015 Gary Cornish W, TKO1 05/30/2015 Kevin Johnson W, TKO2 05/09/2015 Raphael Zumbano W, TKO2 04/04/2015 Jason Gavern W, KO3 11/22/2014 Michael Sprott W, TKO1 10/11/2014 Denis Bakhtov W, TKO2 09/13/2014 Konstantin Airich W, TKO3 07/12/2014 Matt Skelton W, TKO2 05/31/2014 Matt Legg W, KO1 03/01/2014 Hector Alfredo Avila W, KO1 02/01/2014 Dorian Darch W, TKO2 11/14/2013 Hrvoje Kisicek W, TKO2 10/26/2013 Paul Butlin W, TKO2 10/05/2013 Emanuele Leo W, TKO1

