Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson was arrested Monday morning in Oregon, Ohio, and booked on charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle while knowingly under the influence and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Lucas County Corrections Center records.

Anderson, 23, spent a little more than eight hours in jail and was released just before noon, per corrections center records. Anderson's promoter, Top Rank, declined to comment through its spokesperson.

Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) is coming off a fifth-round TKO victory over Andriy Rudenko in August.

"Big Baby" fought twice previously in 2023: a TKO-3 win over George Arias in April and a decision victory vs. former heavyweight titleholder Charles Martin in July in Anderson's native Toledo, Ohio.

Anderson, who fights out of Houston, is rated No. 6 by ESPN at heavyweight.