Shakur Stevenson-Edwin De Los Santos live results and analysis

Shakur Stevenson faces Edwin De Los Santos in the main event of a Top Rank on ESPN card on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET). The 12-round fight is for the vacant WBC lightweight world title.

In the co-main event, WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete puts his belt on the line against perennial contender Robson Conceicao. A few top prospects will be in action on the undercard in separate bouts as well, including bantamweight Floyd Diaz, middleweight Troy Isley and lightweights Emiliano Vargas and Abdullah Mason.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs), a former featherweight and junior lightweight champion will be fighting to win a title in a third division. Stevenson has had trouble getting top opponents in the ring with him, and respects De Los Santos for taking the assignment after original opponent, Frank Martin, withdrew before signing the contract.

De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs), has won three consecutive fights since losing a split decision to William Foster III in January 2022. This is the first title fight of his career, and he accepted the challenge as soon as the fight was offered to him.

Follow along as Mike Coppinger and Andres Ferrari recap all the action, or watch the fights on ESPN+.