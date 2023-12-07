Regis Prograis: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Regis Prograis, of New Orleans, Louisiana, is the WBC junior welterweight champion. He also held the WBA junior welterweight title in 2019 and the WBC interim junior welterweight title in 2018. Prograis has notable victories against Julius Indongo, Jose Zepeda, Ivan Redkach and Danielito Zorrila, among others.

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Devin Haney

Record: 29-1, 24 KOs

DOB: January 24, 1989

Age: 34

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 67 inches

Height: 5-foot-8

Prograis' fights and results Date Opponent Result 12/09/2023 Devin Haney For Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title 06/17/2023 Danielito Zorrilla W, SD12 - Retained WBC junior welterweight title 11/26/2022 Jose Zepeda W, KO11 - Won vacant WBC junior welterweight title 03/19/2022 Tyrone McKenna W, TKO6 04/17/2021 Ivan Redkach W, TKO6 10/31/2020 Juan Heraldez W, TKO3 10/26/2019 Josh Taylor L, MD12 - Lost WBA junior welterweight title 04/27/2019 Kiryl Relikh W, TKO6 - Won WBA junior welterweight title 10/27/2018 Terry Flanagan W, UD12 07/14/2018 Juan Jose Velasco W, TKO8 03/09/2018 Julius Indongo W, TKO2 - Won WBC interim junior welterweight title 06/09/2017 Joel Diaz Jr. W, TKO2 02/11/2017 Wilfrido Buelvas W, KO1 06/25/2016 Luis Eduardo Florez W, TKO4 03/25/2016 Aaron Herrera W, KO1 12/11/2015 Abel Ramos W, TKO8 08/07/2015 Amos Cowart W, UD8 04/17/2015 Abraham Alvarez W, TKO1 01/09/2015 Hector Velazquez W, KO5 11/06/2014 Jeff Humphries W, KO1 10/08/2014 Mario Hermosillo W, TKO4 06/27/2014 Marteze Logan W, TKO2 06/07/2014 Aaron Anderson W, TKO5 04/24/2014 Felipe Reyes W, TKO6 11/30/2013 Miguel Alvarez W, TKO3 10/03/2013 James Harrison W, UD6 06/06/2013 Adauto Gonzalez W, UD4 01/10/2013 David Green W, TKO2 11/30/2012 Anthony Little W, TKO2 08/25/2012 Aaron Anderson W, KO4 04/28/2012 Carl Almirol W, KO1

Top Prograis stories: