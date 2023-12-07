Regis Prograis: Biography, record, fights and more

Regis Prograis, of New Orleans, Louisiana, is the WBC junior welterweight champion. He also held the WBA junior welterweight title in 2019 and the WBC interim junior welterweight title in 2018. Prograis has notable victories against Julius Indongo, Jose Zepeda, Ivan Redkach and Danielito Zorrila, among others.
Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Devin Haney
Record: 29-1, 24 KOs
DOB: January 24, 1989
Age: 34
Stance: Southpaw
Reach: 67 inches
Height: 5-foot-8
