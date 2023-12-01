Open Extended Reactions

Bantamweight contender Avril Mathie suffered an undisclosed injury and is out of her title fight against IBF champion Ebanie Bridges, a source told ESPN's Michael Rothstein on Friday.

Promoter Matchroom is looking for a replacement opponent for Bridges, according to the source.

The fight between the fellow Australians was scheduled for Dec. 9 on the Regis Prograis-Devin Haney DAZN PPV at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Bridges (9-1, 4 KO), 37, ESPN's No. 2 ranked bantamweight, won the title by defeating Maria Cecilia Roman by unanimous decision in March 2022. She made one successful defense, an eighth-round stoppage of Shannon O'Connell last December.

Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KO), 36, started her career unbeaten in her first eight fights, with one draw, but lost a 10-round decision to Ramla Ali in her most recent outing in February at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. This was scheduled to be Mathie's first title fight.

Information from Michael Rothstein was used in this report.