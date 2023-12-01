Open Extended Reactions

Emanuel Navarrete underwent left hand surgery on Friday at Hospital Mexico Americano in Guadalajara, Mexico, the junior lightweight champion announced on Instagram.

Navarrete, ESPN's No. 1 boxer at 130 pounds, referred to the surgery as minor and said it was for an old injury that was exacerbated during his fight last month with Robson Conceicao.

Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) scored two knockdowns during the 130-pound title defense but settled for a majority draw in a fight he was heavily favored to win.

The 28-year-old Mexican fighter expects to return to the ring in early 2024. He said the injury was painful and didn't allow him to perform against Conceicao at 100%.

"I am a Mexican warrior that will never withdraw any challenge or commitment, but out of respect to you and my career I will never again give any advantage," Navarrete wrote in remarks translated from Spanish. The caption accompanied photos of him lying in a hospital bed with his left arm in a cast and sling.

Navarrete, who also captured titles at 122 and 126 pounds, has quickly established himself as one of boxing's top action fighters. He fought three times this year, including an August victory over Oscar Valdez.