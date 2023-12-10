Prograis-Haney, Ramirez-Espinoza live results and analysis

Timothy Bradley Jr. says Regis Prograis is dangerous and gives Devin Haney credit for moving up in weight to take the fight. (1:52)

How will Devin Haney fare against Regis Prograis? (1:52)

Devin Haney, the former lightweight undisputed champion, is moving up in weight to challenge WBC junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis Saturday night in San Francisco.

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs), relinquished his 135-pound belts in November and plans to continue his career at junior welterweight. He unified the 140-pound division by defeating George Kambosos Jr. in June 2022 and defended the belts twice, in a rematch against Kambosos in October 2022 and against Vasiliy Lomachenko last May.

Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) has fought most of his career above 140 pounds. He won the WBC title against Jose Zepeda in November 2022 and defended the belt with a split decision win against Danielito Zorrilla in June.

"I'm going to beat the f--- out of you," Haney told Prograis during a news conference early in the week. "You're a one-tricky pony. You do the same thing every fight."

Prograis isn't impressed with the power of Haney, who hasn't scored a KO win in his past seven fights.

"You haven't had a knockout in four years," Prograis said. "Who have you knocked out? Nobody!"

Also on Saturday in Pembroke Pines, Florida (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET), Robeisy Ramirez defends his WBO featherweight title against Rafael Espinoza.

Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs), an accomplished amateur for Cuba, has won 13 consecutive fights since losing his pro debut in August 2019. Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico, has won his past five fights by stoppage.

