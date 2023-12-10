Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Devin Haney delivered a brilliant performance to become a two-division champion in his first fight at 140 pounds, scoring a shutout decision over Regis Prograis on Saturday evening at Chase Center.

All three judges scored the bout 120-107 for Haney, who captured Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title.

Haney also was the undisputed lightweight champion before vacating all four of his belts in late November.

Haney won every round Saturday night on the strength of precision punching, an excellent jab and ring generalship beyond his 25 years. He scored a knockdown in Round 3 with a sharp right hand and busted up Prograis' face during the 12-round beating.

Prograis' right eye began to swell shut before the end of Round 3, and he suffered a cut over the bridge of his nose later on that bled profusely. Simply put, Prograis had no answers for Haney, a rising star rated No. 7 by ESPN pound for pound.