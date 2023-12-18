Open Extended Reactions

Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua gets back in the ring for a non-title bout against former title challenger Otto Wallin Saturday, Dec. 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV). Two other former heavyweight champions, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker will meet in the co-main event.

There is one title fight on the card as WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol puts his belt on the line against Lyndon Arthur. Early on the card, former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia takes on Ellis Zorro, WBC No. 1 heavyweight challenger Filip Hrgovic goes against Mark De Mori, heavyweight Daniel Dubois takes on former contender Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller and Frank Sanchez faces Junior Fa.

Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) is fighting for the third time this year after two consecutive victories against Jermaine Franklin Jr. in April and Robert Helenius in August. He lost his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles against Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021 and failed to recapture the belts in the rematch a year later.

Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) lost a decision to Tyson Fury in September 2019 in a fight where he cut Fury over his right eye and was close to winning. Since then, Wallin has won six consecutive fights.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) lost the WBC title in his second of three fights fight against Fury in February 2020. After losing the trilogy match in October 2021, Wilder scored a first-round KO of Robert Heleinus in October 2022. He hasn't fought since then.

Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) is the former WBO heavyweight champion. He won the belt by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2016. He made two successful defenses until he lost the belt to Joshua in 2018. This is Parker's fourth fight of the year -- he's won all three matches in 2023.

Where can I watch the Joshua vs. Wallin and Wilder vs. Parker fight card on Saturday?

The Joshua vs. Wallin and Wilder vs. Parker main card broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The PPV card includes eight fights.

Buy the Joshua vs. Wallin and Wilder vs. Parker fights on ESPN+ PPV.

Full card:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Title fight: Dmitrii Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweights

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, 8 rounds, heavyweights

