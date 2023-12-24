Dmitry Bivol: Biography, record, fights and more

Dmitry Bivol is the WBA light heavyweight champion. Bivol won the title by defeating Trent Broadhurst by first-round KO in November 2017. During those six years, he has defended the title nine times, including victories over Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in 2022.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 22-0, 11 KOs
DOB: Dec. 18, 1990
Age: 32
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 72 inches
Height: 6-foot-0
