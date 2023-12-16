Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul scored a first-round, highlight-reel knockout of Andre August on Friday night in Orlando, Florida, to signal the second act of his boxing career as he looks to establish himself as a cruiserweight title contender.

Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) uncorked a right uppercut that caught August clean and bounced him off the canvas headfirst. The referee waved the bout off with 28 seconds remaining in the opening round.

"Set up my shot and he went night night," said Paul, who was accompanied by his brother Logan Paul, WWE's United States champion. "This is all part of the process, the next step to world champion. Clearly these guys can't hang with me."