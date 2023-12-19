        <
          Artur Beterbiev: Biography, record, fights and more

          Light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev has collected three of the four major titles. Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
          Dec 19, 2023, 10:45 AM ET

          Artur Beterbiev is the WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight champion. Beterbiev has held at least one belt since November 2017, when he defeated Enrico Koelling to win the IBF title. He added the WBC title with a win against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019 and the WBO strap by defeating Joe Smith Jr. in June 2022. Beterbiev also has notable victories over Anthony Yarde and Marcus Browne.

          Next fight: Jan. 13 vs. Callum Smith

          Record: 19-0, 19 KOs
          DOB: Jan. 21, 1995
          Age: 38
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 73 inches
          Height: 5-foot-11½

