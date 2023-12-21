Jermell Charlo was arrested Saturday in Texas and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office public information officer told ESPN on Wednesday.

Charlo, 33, was released after bond was posted Monday, according to court records.

The alleged victim of the assault was not named. On Tuesday, according to court records, Charlo's wife, Chyane Westbrook, filed for a temporary restraining order along with a divorce from Charlo.

Charlo fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. A PBC representative did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

In May 2018, Charlo was charged with felony domestic violence after he allegedly choked his then-girlfriend. The following year, he was acquitted after a jury found him not guilty.

Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) is a unified junior middleweight champion and is ESPN's top boxer at 154 pounds. He moved up to 168 pounds in September for a career-best opportunity against boxing's top star, Canelo Alvarez. Charlo lost virtually every round and was dropped in Round 7 in a unanimous decision defeat for the undisputed super middleweight championship.

His twin brother, Jermall Charlo, is the WBC middleweight champion.