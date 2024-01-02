Longtime boxing manager Cameron Dunkin died Tuesday in Las Vegas following a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Family members of Dunkin confirmed his death on social media.

Dunkin managed many of the world's top boxers during his 30-plus years in the sport. Among them: Terence Crawford, Timothy Bradley, Kelly Pavlik, Nonito Donaire, Diego Corrales, Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas.

At the time of his death, Dunkin still guided the career of one champion in Philadelphia's Jaron "Boots" Ennis, the IBF welterweight titleholder.

"RIP to my good friend and mentor Cameron Dunkin," renowned trainer Robert Garcia, the older brother of Mikey Garcia, posted on social media. "The first person in boxing that believed in me as a trainer. ... He saw something in me and believed in my work and even as an inexperienced coach he trusted."

Dunkin was well-regarded for his ability to evaluate boxing talent. He worked with more than 30 champions during his time in the sport.