Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller was arrested Tuesday in Hollywood, Florida, and charged with carjacking without a firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery, according to Broward Sheriff's Office records.

Miller was held on $30,000 bond and remained incarcerated in Fort Lauderdale as of Wednesday evening, according to the Sheriff's Office. He had a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Miller, 35, from Brooklyn, New York, is accused of attacking a car dealership employee before fleeing in a Dodge Ram that was recently repossessed, according to local news network WSVN, which cited Hollywood Police. According to the WSVN report, Miller placed the employee in a chokehold and slammed him to the ground before he grabbed the keys and jumped in the truck.

Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) lost to Daniel Dubois by 12th-round TKO last month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in his most high-profile bout in years.

Miller was quickly rising up the ranks when he landed a shot at then-heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in June 2019. However, Miller tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs ahead of the bout, and he missed out on the career-high payday.

Miller was later suspended a second time for PED use in 2021.