Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of the legendary Mexican boxer, was set to be released from jail Thursday night and entered into a residential treatment program in Los Angeles, his attorney, Guadalupe Valencia, told ESPN.

He's expected to remain in the program until his next court date Feb. 15.

Chavez, the 37-year-old former middleweight titleholder, was arrested on Sunday in L.A., and faces three felony gun possession charges. According to police, he unlawfully possessed two AR-style ghost rifles (guns without serial numbers). One gun had an 8.5-inch barrel and the other a 17.5-inch barrel.

He was set to be freed from custody on a $50,000 bond on the condition he enter the residential treatment program, his lawyer said.

"We as his legal team, as well as his father and other family members, care deeply for him," Valencia told ESPN. "We, including the court, want him to receive professional help. Julio is a tremendous person and now is his moment to work on himself, so that he can rejoin his children in the next chapter of his life."

"We appreciate the support that he has received, and we will continue to keep the press informed. We just received the reports that are part of the investigation that led to his arrest. We will review the information shortly."

Chavez (53-6-1, 34 KOs) last fought in December 2021, when he scored a win over a journeyman in Mexico, where his Hall of Fame boxer father starred in the 1980s and '90s.

That victory was one of just three in his last seven bouts. Chavez Jr.'s résumé includes a shutout decision loss to Canelo Alvarez that generated over 1 million PPV buys. He was upset by UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match in June 2021 in Mexico.