A junior lightweight fight between Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson is being finalized for March 29 in Glendale, Arizona, a source told ESPN.

Valdez and Wilson both lost to Emanuel Navarrete last year in 130-pound title slugfests.

Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) hasn't competed since the wide-points loss in August. The 33-year-old from Mexico is a former titleholder at 126 and 130 pounds. He's ranked No. 6 by ESPN at junior lightweight.

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) scored two decision wins in his native Australia last year following the February defeat to Navarrete.

Wilson, 27, was a long-odds underdog but floored Navarrete in Round 4. Navarrete rebounded to stop Wilson in the ninth round.

Valdez's defeat to Navarrete as well as Wilson's loss both took place in Glendale as well. Valdez-Wilson will headline a Friday edition of Top Rank Boxing on ESPN.