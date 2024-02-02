Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury suffered a cut while sparring Friday that required stitches and his undisputed heavyweight championship fight vs. Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been postponed, sources tell ESPN.

There is no date for the rescheduled bout at this time, sources said.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) were set to meet in two weeks in the most highly anticipated heavyweight title fight since Lennox Lewis-Mike Tyson in 2002.

Fury-Usyk was originally planned for Dec. 23 before Fury struggled in a tougher-than-expected bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October in Riyadh. Fury was cut over the forehead and the left eye en route to a split-decision victory over Ngannou, who was making his pro boxing debut.

Fury, 35, was even dropped in Round 3, the seventh knockdown of his illustrious career. Fury and Usyk signed contracts for their long-awaited battle for heavyweight supremacy weeks before "The Gyspy King" stepped through the ropes to fight Ngannou in a 10-round non-title bout.

Usyk, 36, is an Olympic gold medalist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion. The Ukrainian holds the WBA, WBO and IBF titles, belts he won from Anthony Joshua in 2021. Usyk retained the titles in the rematch with another decision nod over Joshua last summer in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk last fought in August, when he scored a ninth-round KO of Daniel Dubois in Poland. Usyk is ESPN's No. 2 heavyweight and No. 3 pound-for-pound boxer. Fury is ESPN's No. 1 heavyweight and No. 10 pound-for-pound boxer. England's Fury fought twice in 2022, both TKO wins at soccer stadiums in London (in April vs. Dilian Whyte and December vs. Derek Chisora).

This is Fury's second title reign. He beat another Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2015 for three heavyweight titles via decision in an upset. Fury never defended those titles and instead was out of the ring for two-and-a-half years due to depression and substance abuse. He was up to 400-plus pounds during that time.

After Fury returned from that hiatus, he established himself as one of boxing's top stars with a classic heavyweight title trilogy with Deontay Wilder, whom he stopped twice after a draw in the first meeting. Fury's third fight with Wilder was ESPN's 2021 Fight of the Year and KO of the Year.

The Fury-Usyk deal contains a two-way rematch clause, virtually ensuring two consecutive fights between the pair for 10s of millions of dollars.