Open Extended Reactions

Joshua Buatsi took a big step toward a world light heavyweight title shot with a unanimous-decision win over English rival Dan Azeez on Saturday at Wembley's OVO Arena in London.

Buatsi earned scores of 116-110, 117-109 and 117-109 in an eliminator for the WBA world light heavyweight title, held by Dmitry Bivol. Buatsi, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, also claimed the British and Commonwealth titles from Azeez after showing greater accuracy and ambition.

Azeez was knocked down twice in the 11th round, but he argued both were slips. Regardless, Buatsi was a worthy winner after resisting a spirited finish from Azeez.

"He pushed me every round," said Buatsi, who had a 152-72 advantage in power punches, according to CompuBox statistics. "Our pride was on the line. He made me fight every second. He will give everyone a hard fight."

Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs), 30, who's from Ghana and moved to Croydon in south London with his family when he was 9, began the fight as the No. 1 contender with two of the world governing bodies. Saturday's win keeps him at the front of the queue among light heavyweight contenders to fight for the world titles.

Buatsi will have to wait for his opportunity, though. Bivol is booked for a June bout against fellow Russian and rival champion Artur Beterbiev, who holds the WBC, IBF and WBO belts, to decide an undisputed champion.

Azeez (20-1, 13 KOs), 34, from Lewisham, went into the fight ranked No. 2 by two world governing bodies and at No. 3 and 4 by the other two. He still has big fights ahead of him despite suffering his first professional defeat.

Joshua Buatsi, right, kept himself at the front of the queue to challenge WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol with Saturday's unanimous-decision win over Dan Azeez. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

"He was just the better man tonight," Azeez said. "He's a great athlete."

Both are from south London and have sparred with each other for over a decade, and they cancelled each other out in the opening round Saturday.

Buatsi, who had American trainer Virgil Hunter in his corner, got into his stride in the second round and landed quality punches, including some right uppercuts.

Azeez, who captured the European title with a last-round stoppage win over Thomas Faure in France last year, looked to spring his attacks from a low, crouching position and dropped a short right hand on to Buatsi toward the end of the second.

Punch Stats Punches Buatsi Azeez Total landed 228 159 Total thrown 841 713 Percent 27% 22% Jabs landed 76 87 Jabs thrown 407 376 Percent 19% 23% Power landed 152 72 Power thrown 434 337 Percent 35% 21% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

After a rather one-paced start, the pair opened up in the final 20 seconds of the third round.

There were more big exchanges in the fourth round, and Buatsi was more fluent with his punches, with the best being a long left hand that snapped back Azeez's head.

In the fifth, both fighters had success within seconds of each other. Buatsi landed a left hook to the jaw, but Azeez responded with a left hook of his own.

Buatsi finished the fifth strong, and in the sixth, he dictated the pace. Azeez was unable to disrupt Buatsi from his smooth rhythm, and in the eighth, Buatsi's jab was especially impressive.

But in the ninth, Azeez exerted the pressure he needed to in order to claw back some points. Azeez was having a good round again in the 11th but was given a count when he looked to slip to the canvas. Then on the bell, referee Bob Williams gave Azeez another count when Buatsi landed a right and Azeez was knocked off his feet. Azeez felt both counts should have been ruled slips.

Azeez went for the KO in the final round, but Buatsi was too slick and landed a series of heavy punches with 30 seconds remaining. Azeez avoided another knockdown, but by the end, he knew the decision was Buatsi's.

There were two notable fights on the undercard Saturday:

• Adam Azim made a successful first defense of the European super lightweight title after Enock Poulsen dislocated his shoulder and the fight was stopped in the fifth round.

Azim (11-0, 7 KOs), 21, from Slough, won every round up to the stoppage, but without threatening to stop Zambia-born, Denmark-based Poulsen (14-1, 5 KOs), 31.

Azim's hand speed caused Poulsen problems early on, but Poulsen tightened his guard in the third round to limit Azim's success.

Azim was firmly in control when Poulsen dislocated his right shoulder throwing a punch in the fifth round. Poulsen immediately turned and dropped to his knee and was counted out.

• English boxer Caroline Dubois looked ready to face one of the biggest names in boxing after earning shutout scores to defeat Miranda Reyes and remain in the mix for a world title shot.

Dubois (9-0, 5 KOs), 23, dominated Reyes (7-2-1, 3 KOs), 22, from start to finish and opened a cut with a left hand in the sixth round.

Harder tests for major belts are on the horizon for Dubois, but she will not be facing world lightweight No. 1 Katie Taylor next. Taylor is in talks to face Chantelle Cameron in a trilogy fight next.