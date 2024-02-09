Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Teofimo Lopez strutted his way to the ring accompanied by a sword eater and other circus acts as he channeled Hugh Jackman's "The Greatest Showman" complete with top hat and ringmaster robe.

He was anything but Thursday night in an uneventful junior welterweight title defense against Jamaine Ortiz, but managed to score a unanimous-decision victory that elicited constant boos from the Mandalay Bay crowd.

Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) prevailed via scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113. And while he retained his WBO title at 140 pounds, he failed to put on a show and was frustrated once again by a slick southpaw boxer.