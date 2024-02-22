Open Extended Reactions

A rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in boxing could lead to a clash between the two inside a cage.

Nakisa Bidarian, Paul's business partner and the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, told ESPN that an offer is on the table for Paul to face Fury again in boxing and that, if Paul wins, the proposal states that there would be a third fight in MMA, under the PFL banner.

PFL chairman Donn Davis told ESPN that Fury would stand to make between $15 million and $20 million combined for the two fights and that "he couldn't touch 25% of that with any other fights." Bidarian said Fury is being offered a "high-seven-figure" number for the boxing rematch.

"Jake has said to Tommy he's willing to fight him in boxing, and if Jake wins, he's willing to enter the SmartCage in PFL with Tommy and again give him another payday close to eight figures to do that," Bidarian said. "So, there's a path there where it's worth close to $20 million of guaranteed money to reengage in the Jake Paul competition, effectively."

Paul, a YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, has just one loss in his pro boxing career, to Fury in February 2023 via split decision. Fury, the younger half-brother of boxing heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, went on to defeat YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI by unanimous decision back in October. Fury is famous in the United Kingdom, where he's from, after an appearance on reality show "Love Island."

Paul, 27, went on to beat UFC legend Nate Diaz in a boxing match last August. Since then, Paul has refocused his boxing career on fighting relative unknowns to gain experience with an eye toward one day winning a championship. He's following a more traditional path for someone of his experience level. Paul is 8-1 in boxing, with five knockouts.

In December, Paul knocked out Andre August in the first round, and Paul will return to the ring March 2 to face former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland as the co-main event of the Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke card in Puerto Rico.

"We all know everyone tries to price themselves out if they don't really want to fight and hide behind that," Paul said of Fury. "So, I think that's where things are. But regardless, I'm on a different mission to become world champion, and all doors for Tommy lead to me. I can do whatever I want, which is the beauty -- and what I want is to be world champion. And that's my path."