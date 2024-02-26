Open Extended Reactions

Canelo Alvarez, one of boxing's top stars, and Premier Boxing Champions have mutually agreed to part ways with two fights remaining on his three-fight deal signed in June, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Alvarez, ESPN's No. 4 pound-for-pound boxer, defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision in September to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship. That was the first fight of Alvarez's PBC partnership.

The pact called for the Mexican icon to fight Charlo's twin brother, Jermall, on May 4. However, Canelo and PBC couldn't agree to terms for the matchup on Cinco de Mayo weekend sources said, which allowed Alvarez contractually to explore other options going forward.

The third fight of the deal was set to take place against a mutually-agreed-upon opponent, sources said.

An Alvarez-Jermall Charlo event would have struggled to generate the sort of business that Canelo is used to. After all, Jermell put up a listless performance vs. Alvarez and never threatened to win the fight, killing any brotherly revenge angle.

Jermall didn't help himself, either. In November, he failed to impress against Jose Benavidez Jr., a natural welterweight. The bout was Jermall Charlo's first in 29 months as he dealt with personal issues.

It's a big event anytime Alvarez fights, but there's little commercial demand for a matchup with another Charlo. Jermell Charlo also didn't appear at his brother's comeback bout as Jermall said the relationship was fractured.

Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) will look for a new opponent and promotional partner for May 4 and beyond. Edgar Berlanga's manager, Keith Connolly, told ESPN on Sunday that he's had preliminary talks with Eddie Hearn regarding a Canelo-Berlanga fight in 2024.

Connolly said Berlanga would be ready to fight Canelo as early as May 4 after last night's sixth-round TKO win over Padraig McCrory in Orlando, Florida.

Another option for Alvarez is fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia, who scored a career-best win last month with a ninth-round stoppage of John Ryder. Alvarez could end up fighting Berlanga in May and Munguia in September.

There's significant public demand for Alvarez, 33, to fight David Benavidez, who's with PBC, or even Terence Crawford, but so far Canelo hasn't shown interest. Regardless, his legacy is secure.

The all-time great's résumé includes a pair of wins over Gennadiy Golovkin and titles in five weight classes.

His win over Charlo was preceded by a decision victory over Ryder in May in Mexico. Alvarez scored knockdowns in both fights.

PBC's stable is led by star boxer Gervonta Davis, who is set to return vs. Frank Martin this summer. PBC's first event with Amazon's Prime Video will take place March 30 in Las Vegas, a PPV headlined by rising star Tim Tszyu against Keith Thurman.

Crawford signed a one-fight deal with PBC to meet Errol Spence last July, and after "Bud" won the undisputed welterweight championship, Spence exercised the rematch clause.

However, Spence underwent cataract surgery in January and the scheduling window provided by the rematch clause has since expired, meaning Crawford, like Canelo, is also a network and promotional free agent.